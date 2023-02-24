Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 251,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 487,364 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,025,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 404,900 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

CHS stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $620.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

