Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 20,642.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,733. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.