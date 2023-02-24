Bank of Montreal Can Sells 900 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.39% of CareDx worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $766.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at CareDx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.