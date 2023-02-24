Bank of Montreal Can Sells 82,045 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE:EQC opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $4.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

