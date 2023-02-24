Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 70,928 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of IVERIC bio worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $82,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at $982,916.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,134 shares of company stock worth $2,026,165. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.