Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.47% of Seabridge Gold worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 897.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $125,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SA stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

