Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.47% of Seabridge Gold worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.23 million, a PE ratio of 118.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

