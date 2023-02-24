Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.78 and its 200 day moving average is $222.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

