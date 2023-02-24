Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IYF stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $88.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.