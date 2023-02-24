Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.10% of Arch Resources worth $66,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

ARCH stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,092 shares of company stock worth $159,617 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

