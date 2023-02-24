Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Ameren worth $67,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.96 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

