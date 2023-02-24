Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,910.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,782.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,296 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,840.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 148,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140,372 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,796.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,686,000 after buying an additional 184,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,792.8% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 203,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 192,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

