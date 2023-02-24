7,472 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

NYSE UPS opened at $179.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

