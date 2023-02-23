Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.49. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 261,206 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. StockNews.com raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Stories

