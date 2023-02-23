Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.49. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 261,206 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. StockNews.com raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.72.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
