UBS Group AG Has $12.58 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,115 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 72,780 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,496,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62,861 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of CSGP opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

