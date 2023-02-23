Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 8,002 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,002 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

