The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.84% of Wendy’s worth $73,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

