STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

