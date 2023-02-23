Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.70.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $51,223.51. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,829,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

