Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 1,205.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 86.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 156,963 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Southwestern Energy Profile

SWN opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.