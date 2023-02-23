Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $274.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.50 and its 200-day moving average is $226.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

