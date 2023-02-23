Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 577.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers by 4.8% in the third quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rogers by 68.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rogers by 41.7% in the second quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 16,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.51. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rogers Company Profile

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.