Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.85) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.81).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,960.70 ($71.78) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market capitalization of £74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,031.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,376.03.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 185.35 ($2.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,847.18%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

