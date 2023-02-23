Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Stephens

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

