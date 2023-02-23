Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Guggenheim

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

