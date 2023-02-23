Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $298.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.72. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

