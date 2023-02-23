Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Loop Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.51.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 12.5 %

PANW stock opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.57, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

