Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Scotiabank

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $195.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.51.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -380.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

