Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.51.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 12.5 %

PANW opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

