Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -380.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

