Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.51.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -380.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.