Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $213.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.57, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.