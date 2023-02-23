Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Olin Stock Down 0.5 %

OLN stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

