New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 14,735 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

NYSE BFLY opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $457.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.80. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,582.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.