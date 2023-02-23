New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,057 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in eXp World were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 305.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 0.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 35.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 187,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.42 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $88,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,396,700 shares in the company, valued at $328,760,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 130,594 shares of company stock worth $1,799,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

