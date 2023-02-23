Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Myovant Sciences worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myovant Sciences

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $59,946.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $74,755.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,551 shares of company stock worth $283,453 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

About Myovant Sciences

Shares of MYOV opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

