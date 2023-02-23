Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $153.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.54. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Middleby by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

