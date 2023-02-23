MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.89.

MEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEG opened at C$21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$13.91 and a one year high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.74.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

