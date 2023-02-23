Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 11,402 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of CIRCOR International worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $26.56 on Thursday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.76 million, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

