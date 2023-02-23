Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

