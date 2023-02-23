Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 17,200 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 164.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 217,488 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 151,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.4 %

AEO stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

