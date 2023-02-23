Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 559,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.