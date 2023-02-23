Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.3 %

Huntsman stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,122,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 280.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

