Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUN. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

