HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 840 at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 840 ($10.12) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.15) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($9.03) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 720 ($8.67).
HSBC stock opened at GBX 625.80 ($7.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,298.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 572.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 524.34. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87).
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
