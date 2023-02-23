HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 760 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.15) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.04) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 720 ($8.67).

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 625.80 ($7.54) on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 572.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 524.34. The company has a market capitalization of £124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Increases Dividend

About HSBC

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

