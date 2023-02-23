HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 585 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.04) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.15) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 840 ($10.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($9.03) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 720 ($8.67).

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 625.80 ($7.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,298.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 572.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 524.34. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87).

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

