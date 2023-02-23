Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Evercore ISI

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average of $306.13. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

