Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.45.

NYSE:HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

