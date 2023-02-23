Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $306.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $334.00 to $306.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot stock opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

